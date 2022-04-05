Like it or not, paying tax is a patriotic duty

While thanking those South Africans that paid their tax last term, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s message on Monday was stern and clear: tax dodgers will be found and punished. Ramaphosa, in his weekly newsletter to the nation, said: “We can only rebuild South Africa if we continue to meet this shared obligation and if we intensify the work currently underway to ensure that these taxes are used wisely and efficiently." He warned: “[The SA Revenue Service] is taking the wind out of the sails of tax dodgers, beneficiaries of the proceeds of crime and those involved in corrupt activities. It is...

In its preliminary tax revenue collection outcome, Sars last week announced it had collected more than R1.5 trillion between April 2021 and March 2022.

It’s a 25% improvement over the previous year and a 15% increase over the last year prior to Covid.

Sars said it noticed improved compliance in personal income tax, corporate income tax, and pay as you earn.

Whether we like it or not, paying your tax is the right thing to do.

We agree with the president – making sure everyone pays their tax helps fight corruption.

And those that don’t, should be made an example of.