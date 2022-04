How disappointing to hear the Bangladesh cricket team intend to lodge an official complaint against the umpires in the aftermath of their first Test defeat against the Proteas in Durban. After four intriguing days, the visitors collapsed in less than an hour on the final day as they were rolled for just 53 runs, crashing to a 220-run defeat in the first Test of the two-match series. Yes, the umpiring was poor. Yes, both umpires were South African. Covid has seen the end of neutral umpires, and it has been working – up to now. One bad Test match doesn’t...

How disappointing to hear the Bangladesh cricket team intend to lodge an official complaint against the umpires in the aftermath of their first Test defeat against the Proteas in Durban.

After four intriguing days, the visitors collapsed in less than an hour on the final day as they were rolled for just 53 runs, crashing to a 220-run defeat in the first Test of the two-match series.

Yes, the umpiring was poor. Yes, both umpires were South African.

Covid has seen the end of neutral umpires, and it has been working – up to now.

One bad Test match doesn’t make you a bad umpire, nor does it make you biased.

ALSO READ: Maharaj, Harmer – How the spin twins combined to bamboozle Bangladesh

Marais Erasmus, standing in his 109th Test, is arguably the best umpire in the game. He rarely gets it wrong, and has stood in big matches and excelled.

Durban won’t be a Test he will want to remember for a while, but his record speaks for itself. He is respected worldwide, and he will bounce back.

His “partner in crime” Adrian Holdstock, standing in just his seventh Test, will learn from the mistakes and move on.

Both umpires will have to take ownership for their mistakes. Let’s not beat around the bush, though.

Bangladesh’s batting in the second innings was dreadful.

Who would have thought two South African spinners, bowling in home conditions, would dominate the visitors who are at ease playing spinners?

Did the poor decisions cost 220 runs? Highly unlikely.

READ MORE: Elgar reflects on emotional Test win, calls spinners’ performance ‘awesome’

That’s why you have the review system in place. Unhappy with a decision, refer it.

It was put there to avoid the howlers, which it has by and large done.

Bangladesh are also unhappy with the umpires for not listening to their complaints over the “unbearable sledging”.

If their complaints have validity we welcome any forthcoming punishment.

Teams have been on the wrong end of decisions in the past, and will be on the wrong end in the future.

We suggest Bangladesh should rather do their talking on the field. Otherwise it just sounds like sour grapes.