Businesses can revive post-Covid

The relaunch of the iconic Greyhound long-haul bus brand is positive news. The company closed down 18 months ago after Covid and its associated restrictions wreaked havoc with its passenger numbers. Its revival proves there can be business life after the pandemic. With a fleet of 70 vehicles touted as being equal to the best in the world, and employing more than 200 people, the “new” Greyhound will be a major player in the transport business and will, according to Deputy Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga, make a significant contribution to the government’s aim to spread “integrated transport networks” across the...

The relaunch of the iconic Greyhound long-haul bus brand is positive news. The company closed down 18 months ago after Covid and its associated restrictions wreaked havoc with its passenger numbers. Its revival proves there can be business life after the pandemic.

With a fleet of 70 vehicles touted as being equal to the best in the world, and employing more than 200 people, the “new” Greyhound will be a major player in the transport business and will, according to Deputy Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga, make a significant contribution to the government’s aim to spread “integrated transport networks” across the country.

Having seen the virtual collapse of most infrastructure that has any connection with the department of transport, however, we can only say we are glad that the private sector is behind the Greyhound revival.

ALSO READ: Greyhound buses back on the road after recovering from pandemic standstill

South Africans need affordable, safe, comfortable inter-city transport, especially because private vehicles are so expensive and our rail services are a shadow of their former selves.

The more people share transport like buses, means a reduction in fossil fuel usage, as well as a reduction in the number of private vehicles on the road.

This is a small, but significant, step on the road to better public transport.