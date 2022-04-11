Editorial staff
Punish all criminals– local and foreign

Motsoaledi and the others in government are riled now, accusing “the media” of hyping up the beating and burning to death of Zimbabwean Elvis Nyathi in Diepsloot last week.

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi. Picture: GCIS
After ignoring the problem for most of the 28 years it has been in power, it would be hopelessly optimistic to believe the ANC government would suddenly get a move on with tackling illegal immigration. Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi is still not ready to officially launch the Border Management Authority nor deploy the promised 200 or more “border guards” who are supposed to monitor cross-border illegal activity (from people movement to the smuggling of goods). This despite the fact that the initial announcements were made late last year. It apparently takes a lot of time to interview and...