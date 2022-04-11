Punish all criminals– local and foreign

After ignoring the problem for most of the 28 years it has been in power, it would be hopelessly optimistic to believe the ANC government would suddenly get a move on with tackling illegal immigration. Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi is still not ready to officially launch the Border Management Authority nor deploy the promised 200 or more “border guards” who are supposed to monitor cross-border illegal activity (from people movement to the smuggling of goods). This despite the fact that the initial announcements were made late last year. It apparently takes a lot of time to interview and...

After ignoring the problem for most of the 28 years it has been in power, it would be hopelessly optimistic to believe the ANC government would suddenly get a move on with tackling illegal immigration.

Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi is still not ready to officially launch the Border Management Authority nor deploy the promised 200 or more “border guards” who are supposed to monitor cross-border illegal activity (from people movement to the smuggling of goods).

This despite the fact that the initial announcements were made late last year. It apparently takes a lot of time to interview and recruit 200 people, buy 15 Land Cruiser vehicles and get logos, emblems and uniforms designed.

We hope the whole exercise is not a repeat of the R37 million border fence erected at Beit Bridge under the watch of Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille… and which could not keep out a gentle breeze, never mind a determined Zimbabwean illegal migrant.

Motsoaledi and the others in government are riled now, accusing “the media” (where have we seen that before) of hyping up the beating and burning to death of Zimbabwean Elvis Nyathi in Diepsloot last week.

ALSO READ: ‘Incompetent’ Cele ‘must be fired’ for Diepsloot tragedy, say opposition parties

He claims the deaths of South Africans were ignored by the media. Whether or not that is the case, Motsoaledi’s deflection will not absolve the authorities for allowing illegal immigration to spiral out of control in the first place.

Motsoaledi has tried all sorts of ways to blame other African countries – their lack of democracy and economic collapse has forced people to come here, he claims – as well as suggesting illegals themselves are manipulating matters by quoting word for word from the UN charter on asylum seekers when they arrive here. The law needs to be enforced on all breakers of the law – whether local or foreign. That’s a start.