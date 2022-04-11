Jaco Van Der Merwe
Head of Motoring
3 minute read
11 Apr 2022
7:30 am
Editorials

A life we can only dream of

Jaco Van Der Merwe

But, eventually, even fresh air comes at a price.

Picture: iStock
I recently had the rare privilege to undertake an adventure in and around the breath-taking rural Lesotho. Of particular interest to the group of South Africans travelling through the landlocked mountainous kingdom was the quality of life of those living in the remotest of hilltops. It’s the kind of life we as smog-inhal-ing and stressed-out residents of South Africa’s largest metropolitan can only dream of. There can’t be too many worries when you stay in a rock-walled, thatch-roofed hut with your closest neighbour about seven stone- throws away from you. You wake up in the morning, draw your lungs full...