Editorial staff
Reporter
1 minute read
12 Apr 2022
12:32 pm
Editorials

Proteas spinners were the potent weapon against Bangladesh

In the two Tests combined, Keshav Maharaj took 16 wickets and Simon Harmer 13.

Lizaad Williams and Simon Harmer of South Africa chat during the Proteas innings in Durban on Friday. Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
South Africa’s men’s cricket team have again made short work of Bangladesh, winning the second Test in Gqeberha by a massive 332 runs – and once again it was spinners Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer who led the way for the Proteas by bowling their opposition out for only 80 in their second innings on Monday. Maharaj took 7/40, becoming the first bowler in Test history to take seven wickets in the fourth innings of consecutive matches, while Harmer claimed 3/34. In the two Tests combined, Maharaj took 16 wickets and Harmer 13. ALSO READ: Proteas bask in summer sun,...

