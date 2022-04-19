Little to cheer on Zimbabwe’s freedom day

Editorial staff

If all of the African dreams betrayed, there can be few sadder than that of Zimbabwe.

When the country celebrated 42 years of independence yesterday, there was little to cheer.

Millions of the country’s people are in exile – not from political persecution – although that has been a hallmark of the repressive ruling Zanu-PF regime – but from a collapsed economy. Many of them are here, often illegally, and find themselves the target for the wrath of angry poor South Africans.

Thousands died in Zimbabwe after independence as Robert Mugabe tried to stifle what he saw as a rebellion in the southern province of Matabeleland. Others were brutalised, beaten or murdered by the thugs in his police force and army.

Today, Zanu-PF’s leaders live a life of wealth – mansions at home and first-class tickets abroad when they need medical treatment – while people starve and basic services, like education and health, are failing.

Ironically, for a country which threw off the yoke of white, British-based settler colonialism, Zimbabwe is now beholden to new Chinese masters.

Another irony is that one of the songs performed by reggae star Bob Marley on Independence evening in 1980 was Them belly full but we hungry…

