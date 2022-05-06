Editorial staff
Reporter
1 minute read
6 May 2022
7:15 am
Editorials

It is sad to see cops living like animals

The building has been allowed to lapse into this state of disrepair by both the police authorities and the department of public works.

Human waste, damp, peeling paint and filth greet residents of SAPS barracks daily. Picture: Hein Kaiser
It is shocking that the police officers who are expected to defend us against criminals are being forced to live like animals in a dilapidated married quarters barracks in Kempton Park. As our story and pictures on Friday graphically show, these cops are forced to tiptoe around, and through, overflowing sewage and faeces, leaving or coming back to what should be home. The building has been allowed to lapse into this state of disrepair by both the police authorities and the department of public works. And, going from the responses to our queries from both institutions, it does not seem...

