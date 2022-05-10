Editorial staff
10 May 2022
Ramaphosa needs to show some backbone

At the May day rally Ramaphosa looked more vulnerable and on the back foot than he has at any time since he took over in February 2018.

President Cyril Ramaphosa | Picture: GCIS
Cyril Ramaphosa’s sympathetic critics – those who would like him to succeed but who worry about how he goes about leading the ANC and the country – often single out his appearance of weakness and indecision as being a major failing. That image, of being a vacillating person or one who prefers capitulation to confrontation, was heightened over the weekend by his ignominious exit from a May Day rally in North West, where he was booed and heckled by aggressive union members. Of course, this incident in no way means Ramaphosa is about to be ousted from the tripartite alliance...

