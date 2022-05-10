Steenhuisen’s senseless Ukraine mission proves the DA’s desperation against the ANC

As a party outside government – and the official opposition, nogal – it is not surprising that the Democratic Alliance (DA) is publicity-hungry… and will use any excuse for a photo opportunity or a few lines in print. Ironically, in this, they are much like the party they despise, the Economic Freedom Fighters, which has developed the political publicity stunt to fine art in South Africa. Yet, even knowing that, it is still difficult to comprehend the current, senseless “fact-finding mission” being undertaken by DA leader John Steenhuisen in wartorn Ukraine. Apart from the fact that the world doesn’t care...

As a party outside government – and the official opposition, nogal – it is not surprising that the Democratic Alliance (DA) is publicity-hungry… and will use any excuse for a photo opportunity or a few lines in print.

Ironically, in this, they are much like the party they despise, the Economic Freedom Fighters, which has developed the political publicity stunt to fine art in South Africa.

Yet, even knowing that, it is still difficult to comprehend the current, senseless “fact-finding mission” being undertaken by DA leader John Steenhuisen in wartorn Ukraine.

Apart from the fact that the world doesn’t care what he thinks, did Steenhuisen or anyone else in the DA ever seek out facts in a war-torn African country?

Did they bother travelling down the road to the Cape Flats, where the gangster turf wars have cost scores of lives?

Could that be because there are not many white people in those places?

Apart from those, obvious, race-tinged questions, one could also ask if the party is desperately grasping at anything it can use to attack the ANC, which clearly supports Russia.

A party which relies on sound bite media clips and anti-ANC grandstanding as its raison d’être needs some serious introspection, we would suggest.