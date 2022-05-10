Editorial staff
10 May 2022
Charlotte Maxeke Hospital delays are unacceptable

Editorial staff

Almost a year of dithering meant that patients were without access to one of the most important hospitals in the country.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla at the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital on 9 May 2022. Photo: The Citizen/Nigel Sibanda
On the face of it, it is good news that Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital is to reopen gradually, following the devastating fire a year ago … but the question is: why has it taken so long? Gift of the Givers organisation was called in earlier this year by hospital management to help out with an engineering assessment and was horrified this had not yet been asked for by the authorities, more than 11 months after the fire. So, almost a year of dithering meant that patients were without access to one of the most important hospitals in the country....

