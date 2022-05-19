Editorial staff
Dear Naledi Pandor: Forget the Cuba excuses, charity begins at home

Our children don’t have adequate schools, they use pit toilets. In places, kids go hungry every day.

Back in the day – before the fall of the Soviet Union – Fidel’s Castro’s glorious socialist republic of Cuba was propped up by billions in aid from Moscow. That was understandable because Cuba was a Soviet client state and did much of its hard, Cold War campaigning for it in places around Africa, including Angola. When the Soviet Union collapsed, however, along with Cuba’s captive market for its major crop, sugar, the money dried up. And the communism experiment on the island was not self-sustaining. Since then, Havana has lived a hand-to-mouth existence as its standard of living declined...

