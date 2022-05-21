Reckless driving: The 234km/h Limpopo speedster should be made an example

Travelling at a speed of 234km/h – as a speeding motorist was this week in Limpopo – means that, in an emergency situation, you might not even see what kills you. If you do see something in your path and your reaction time – how long it takes your brain to process the information and for you to apply your car’s brakes – is average, then you will cover 65m in that one second. But, it will take you a further 300m or more to come to a stop. And there can be plenty of objects to hit in that...

Travelling at a speed of 234km/h – as a speeding motorist was this week in Limpopo – means that, in an emergency situation, you might not even see what kills you.

If you do see something in your path and your reaction time – how long it takes your brain to process the information and for you to apply your car’s brakes – is average, then you will cover 65m in that one second.

But, it will take you a further 300m or more to come to a stop. And there can be plenty of objects to hit in that space.

That is why we suggest to the Limpopo transport and community safety MEC, Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya, to ensure that the book be thrown at the 25-year-old man who was bust doing this speed on the N1 highway.

In a case like this, we would suggest that, apart from a heavy fine, the man should have his licence suspended and be banned from driving for at least a year.

But more than that, he should be made to spend time doing community service in a hospital emergency department, seeing first-hand what happens to the human body in a high-speed car crash.

Reckless driving should never be tolerated.