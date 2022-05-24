Paving the way against crime and grime to make the change

There are two ways to deal with the current situation in South Africa. You can weep, wail and gnash your teeth and dream of times past. Or you can get up, get your hands dirty, and become part of the change you want to see. That’s what is motivating a group of five business leaders from the East Rand, who want to clean up their city of Ekurhuleni into the proud, innovative “aerotropolis” which the starry-eyed politicians have been promising for years. The way to start to sort out the crime and grime is you start with the small things...

There are two ways to deal with the current situation in South Africa. You can weep, wail and gnash your teeth and dream of times past.

Or you can get up, get your hands dirty, and become part of the change you want to see.

That’s what is motivating a group of five business leaders from the East Rand, who want to clean up their city of Ekurhuleni into the proud, innovative “aerotropolis” which the starry-eyed politicians have been promising for years.

The way to start to sort out the crime and grime is you start with the small things first – tidy up the neighbourhood, fix the proverbial “broken windows” in your community.

ALSO READ: Four steps to stop corruption in SA

And you don’t wait for the government to do it – because if you do, there will be a headstone above your body before you see real change.

The businesspeople read a story of ours a few months ago in which we reported on Boksburg entrepreneur Luke Botha, who started paving, mowing sidewalks, erecting new street signs and installing speed bumps in the area of the business park where his business operates.

It’s a movement we hope builds momentum and starts to take back our streets from their decay and danger.