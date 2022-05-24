Editorial staff
Reporter
1 minute read
24 May 2022
6:15 am
Editorials

Paving the way against crime and grime to make the change

Editorial staff

The way to start to sort out the crime and grime is you start with the small things first – tidy up the neighbourhood.

Image: Twitter
There are two ways to deal with the current situation in South Africa. You can weep, wail and gnash your teeth and dream of times past. Or you can get up, get your hands dirty, and become part of the change you want to see. That’s what is motivating a group of five business leaders from the East Rand, who want to clean up their city of Ekurhuleni into the proud, innovative “aerotropolis” which the starry-eyed politicians have been promising for years. The way to start to sort out the crime and grime is you start with the small things...

Read more on these topics