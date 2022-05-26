Africa Day: It’s time young minds take charge to lead Africa out of misery

Not to be outdone by John Steenhuisen’s Ukraine fact-finding mission in the “what’s the point?” stakes, the EFF decided to mark Africa Day on Wednesday by telling the French to get out of the continent. And, sadly, that very action encapsulated so much about why Africa still has, more than 60 years after the winds of change first blew across it, failed to live up to its promise as a global leader. Many, many times in the troubled and violent history of Africa, its leaders have, like the EFF, sought to tilt at windmills, while their people starved or languished...

Not to be outdone by John Steenhuisen’s Ukraine fact-finding mission in the “what’s the point?” stakes, the EFF decided to mark Africa Day on Wednesday by telling the French to get out of the continent.

And, sadly, that very action encapsulated so much about why Africa still has, more than 60 years after the winds of change first blew across it, failed to live up to its promise as a global leader.

Many, many times in the troubled and violent history of Africa, its leaders have, like the EFF, sought to tilt at windmills, while their people starved or languished in poverty.

When those leaders were not trying to divert the attention of their citizens, they were killing anyone they thought to be an opponent.

Or they were seizing power for themselves. Not for nothing is Africa known as the continent of coups.

Finally, almost all African leaders – whether individuals, political parties or liberation movements which became governments – have stuck their hands deep into the national cookie jar.

They have built themselves splendid lifestyles, both in their own countries and in their foreign boltholes, while their peoples awaited the elusive “better life” they were promised.

So badly have Africa’s leaders performed in terms of improving society that this is still the continent which receives the most foreign direct and indirect aid … creating an unhealthy dependence and serious doubt about whether it can be weaned off the handouts.

On the other hand, it is true that the ravages of colonialism will take more than few generations to eradicate. Those range from loss of land to unequally skewed societies.

More than anything, Africa’s leaders are tired, old and moribund in their thinking.

With the youngest population globally, Africa is no continent for old men (or women). We need young blood to write Africa’s new stories of success.