Saluting the selfless warriors who risked their lives to save lions in war-torn Ukraine

You have to be crazy to travel into the middle of the world’s hottest war zone to rescue animals… or you could just be a compassionate human being.

The mission this week by British Army veterans into the heart of the Black Sea port of Odessa – on the front lines of the Ukraine-Russia war – was to save nine lions either from death from starvation or from having to be shot if they escaped because of the Russian bombing.

The biggest big cat extraction yet from a war zone was the brainchild of South African animal advocate Lionel de Lange, founder of Warriors of Wildlife, who joined forces with Brits Gemma Campling, director of Worldwide Vets, and Breaking the Chains founder and British Army veteran Tom.

Tom, whose surname is not used for security reasons, led a team of former British Army soldiers, as well as members from the US and Canada.

Putting themselves in harm’s way to help save vulnerable creatures – only vulnerable because of the appalling behaviour of people, it must be said – is a reminder that in an increasingly selfish world, there are still humans who can put others, human and animal, before their comfort and needs.

We salute you all.