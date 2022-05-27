Saluting the selfless warriors who risked their lives to save lions in war-torn Ukraine

The biggest big cat extraction yet from a war zone was the brainchild of South African animal advocate Lionel de Lange.
Pic from Nathan Lainé/Magnus News. Pic shows the rescue mission having made it safely to Romania from Ukraine. top (left to right) Mike (USA), Shakily (Canada), Stuart (UK), JT (UK) and Big Gaz (UK). Middle between cages – Steve. Bottom (left to right) Jesse (Canada) Breaking the Chains founder Tom (UK) Lionel from Warriors of Wildlife (SA) Gemma, Worldwide Vets (UK) and Daron (SA). British Army veterans have carried out a daring rescue mission to save NINE lions from a Ukraine zoo in the biggest-ever big cat extraction from a warzone. Animal rescue groups Breaking the Chains and Warriors of Wildlife travelled to the war-torn Black Sea port of Odessa on Monday. The mission was the brainchild of South African animal advocate Lionel de Lange, founder of Warriors of Wildlife, who joined forces with Brits Gemma Campling, director of Worldwide Vets, and Breaking the Chains founder and British Army veteran Tom. Tom, whose surname is not used for security reasons, lead a team of former British Army soldiers as well as members from the USA and Canada. Over 72 hours the crack group travelled thousands of miles across three borders to carry out a lionhearted big cat extraction. The nine lions were facing starvation at their home in the Biopark, Odessa, where supplies of meat were running dangerously low because of the war. And if Russian missiles raining down on the city damaged the animal enclosures civilians would be in serious danger from loose large carnivores. Despite the real risk of death from above, the brave men and women of the rescue team knew it was now or never to get the animals out. And after a remarkable display of teamwork and determination all nine lions, made up two adult males, five females and a male and female cub, were safely brought out to their new temporary home in Targu Mures, Romania, on Wednesday. Warriors of Wildlife founder and South African Army veteran Lionel de Lange said the eventual aim was to fly all the lions to a new life potentially in the South Africa at the Simbonga Game Reserve or to a wildlife sanctuary in the US.
Your standard online and print rates apply for print use.
pictures@magnusnewsagency.com +44(0)1215371514 for FULL COPY email newsdesk@magnusnewsagency.com, or see your NEWSDESK.
Permission given to cross-post to social media or app platform.