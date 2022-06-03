Editorial staff
3 Jun 2022
Queen keeps calm and carries on

Queen Elizabeth II has been accused of being cold but she has done her duty

Queen Elizabeth II watches a military ceremony to mark her official birthday at Windsor Castle in Windsor in June 2021. Photo: AFP/POOL/Chris Jackson
Although it was written in the era of colonialism and sexism, Rudyard Kipling’s poem If has a few lines which resonate this week with Queen Elizabeth II as she and her country celebrate her Platinum Jubilee on the throne. “If you can keep your head when all about you are losing theirs…” The queen – and the vast majority of the English-speaking world knows exactly who you mean when you say that – has been part of some of the most turbulent times in history – not only for the British Empire and the United Kingdom, but also for the...

