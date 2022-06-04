Editorial staff
Probe Cyril Ramaphosa’s game millions

Ramaphosa needs to explain why there was such a huge amount of cash at his farm

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Image: GCIS
There is no doubt that there is a political motive behind former spy boss Arthur Fraser’s claims concerning a robbery at the Limpopo game farm owned by President Cyril Ramaphosa. After all, Fraser is in the camp of Ramaphosa’s arch political foe, Jacob Zuma. It is also suspicious that Fraser has, for some time, had the information he used to lay a complaint against Ramaphosa – but he only chose to come forward now. The president has stated that he reported the robbery to the SA Police Service via the presidential protection unit, while presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya has questioned...

