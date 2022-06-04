Probe Cyril Ramaphosa’s game millions

There is no doubt that there is a political motive behind former spy boss Arthur Fraser’s claims concerning a robbery at the Limpopo game farm owned by President Cyril Ramaphosa. After all, Fraser is in the camp of Ramaphosa’s arch political foe, Jacob Zuma. It is also suspicious that Fraser has, for some time, had the information he used to lay a complaint against Ramaphosa – but he only chose to come forward now. The president has stated that he reported the robbery to the SA Police Service via the presidential protection unit, while presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya has questioned...

There is no doubt that there is a political motive behind former spy boss Arthur Fraser’s claims concerning a robbery at the Limpopo game farm owned by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

After all, Fraser is in the camp of Ramaphosa’s arch political foe, Jacob Zuma.

It is also suspicious that Fraser has, for some time, had the information he used to lay a complaint against Ramaphosa – but he only chose to come forward now.

The president has stated that he reported the robbery to the SA Police Service via the presidential protection unit, while presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya has questioned Fraser’s agenda in publicising the case.

Yet, Ramaphosa still needs to explain why there was such a huge amount – $4 million (about R61 million) in cash – at the farm.

Even if the money were from foreign clients of the game ranching business, why did they pay in cash and how did they manage to bring such large amounts into the country without declaring it?

These are the sorts of issues which raise immediate red flags with international organisations trying to combat money laundering. There must be a full, independent, investigation.

Mr President, in this case, your word alone is not good enough.