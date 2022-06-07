Editorials

Apology to former President Kgalema Mothlante

Regarding article titled: Motlanthe may ditch ANC amid lack of decisive leadership by Ramaphosa

On 31 May 2022, The Citizen published an article in which it reported that the former President Kgalema Motlanthe may part ways with the ANC and/or that he intended to form his own party and/or that he differed with the leadership of President Ramaphosa.

The Citizen hereby retracts its article and apologises unreservedly to former President Motlanthe as The Citizen did not:

  1. Afford President Motlanthe the right of reply, before publishing the article;
  1. Verify the source information it reported on in relation to President Motlanthe.

