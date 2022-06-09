Editorial staff
9 Jun 2022
Police have some explaining to do

This is looking more and more like investigators shuffling theories and evidence around to construct a certain narrative – and then hoping the second docket would go away quietly.

Some of the five accused in the murder trial of Senzo Meyiwa appearing at the Pretoria High Court, 28 April 2022, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles
For more than seven years, the police investigation into the murder of Bafana Bafana football star Senzo Meyiwa went nowhere. Suddenly, five men were arrested and brought to court. There has always been something distinctly off-kilter about the whole story, with many asking whether there may have been some attempted cover-up by the police. That’s because one of those people in the Vosloorus house that evening in October 2014, was singing star Kelly Khumalo, Meyiwa’s girlfriend. Now, as the case is unfolding in the High Court in Pretoria, there have been allegations that Khumalo may have been involved in the...

