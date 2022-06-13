Start running SA like one of your businesses, Cyril

Besides being the so-called leader of our beloved country, you, Cyril Ramaphosa, are also a businessman. I cannot imagine that you would run any one of your own businesses as you are running SA. Would you have employees and staff who are known criminals? I doubt it. Yet you are quite content to allow criminals to be a part of “your” parliament. Would you allow any of your business departments to be staffed by corrupt and incompetent nincompoops? Your businesses would be bankrupt – as is our country. You have been such a huge disappointment to us all. We had...

I can think of many, many ways to start correcting some of the problems. Fire our minister. The article stating gun attacks are common in the US is mistaken. Gun deaths, excluding suicides, amounted to roughly 20, 726 out of a population of 331 million last year. This is roughly 0.006% of the population.

Unless gun attacks are mostly non-lethal the overwhelming majority of the time, which is not very likely, it must be the case that gun attacks are not very common in the US.

J Montauk The Indigenous Languages Action Forum Steering Committee says RyanAir’s Afrikaans knowledge questionnaire brings back the pain of apartheid. How laughable. Such a questionnaire is ill thought out, yes, but hurtful?

Maybe if you are looking at pathologically oversensitive people, but not normal ones.

The steering committee also says it undermines nation building and reconciliation. Maybe this is the case with people who are looking for every reason for these things to be undermined, but it seems a huge reach otherwise.

What is the committee smoking? Trevor Boxmann, Edenvale torate can dismantle this toxic stranglehold that the ANC have. I

t’s now or never, my fellow South Africans. Peter Bachtis of police with immediate effect. Clean up the municipalities and the streets of our cities. Put the beggars and so-called “car guards” to work, by giving them brooms and refuse bags to clean up the mess.

Make use of abandoned sports grounds etc. by erecting shelters and providing soup kitchens run by unemployed competent, trust worthy, caring men and women.

Create vegetable gardens and educate people to grow their own food. Educate the masses about cleanliness and respect. Get respectable people out there mentoring the young adults.

Start working for the country – not the ANC. Just do something… It’s just so disheartening to see what this country has become, as it is spiralling out of control. We need a leader desperately – now. Someone with dignity, integrity, passion and drive.