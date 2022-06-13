Editorial staff
Start running SA like one of your businesses, Cyril

The president wouldn't allow one of his businesses to be staffed by corrupt and incompetent nincompoops, so why is the country?

Photo: Phill Magakoe / AFP
Besides being the so-called leader of our beloved country, you, Cyril Ramaphosa, are also a businessman. I cannot imagine that you would run any one of your own businesses as you are running SA. Would you have employees and staff who are known criminals? I doubt it. Yet you are quite content to allow criminals to be a part of “your” parliament. Would you allow any of your business departments to be staffed by corrupt and incompetent nincompoops? Your businesses would be bankrupt – as is our country. You have been such a huge disappointment to us all. We had...

