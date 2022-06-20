All-SA URC final worth celebrating

It perhaps wasn’t champagne rugby in the final of the United Rugby Championship (URC) over the weekend, but it was a good reason to celebrate. We should really be raising a glass to two things: the health of South African rugby, much maligned by overseas opponents since our Rugby World Cup triumph in 2019 … and the health of the country in general, as Covid starts to recede. The 18-13 victory by the Stormers over the Bulls was not, by a long shot, the best match of the URC in terms of rugby spectacle – but it was a nail-biting,...

It perhaps wasn’t champagne rugby in the final of the United Rugby Championship (URC) over the weekend, but it was a good reason to celebrate.

We should really be raising a glass to two things: the health of South African rugby, much maligned by overseas opponents since our Rugby World Cup triumph in 2019 … and the health of the country in general, as Covid starts to recede.

The 18-13 victory by the Stormers over the Bulls was not, by a long shot, the best match of the URC in terms of rugby spectacle – but it was a nail-biting, down-to-the-wire contest, as finals should be.

The better rugby was the week before when a sparkling Bulls side put down Leinster in Dublin and a tough (and somewhat lucky) Stormers got a last-gasp conversion to win over Ulster.

There were sundry Northern Hemisphere mutterings about both games – but the reality was that both SA teams were not given much hope of reaching the final at the beginning of the tournament.

That they did was testament to their vasbyt.

Seeing the Cape Town stadium packed (in most areas anyway), showed our sporting life is getting back to normal.

More than anything, it gave many something to cheer about.