WATCH: Sir Paul McCartney, 80, proof old rockers still have it in them

When Sir Paul McCartney co-wrote When I’m Sixty-Four with John Lennon for the Beatles in 1967, he acknowledged that age catches up with everybody.

But he probably never thought he’d still be rocking – and pulling in the crowds – after his 80th birthday.

That’s what he did this past weekend when gigging at the Glastonbury Festival in England, sharing the stage with 78-year-old Bruce Springsteen (yes, you read that correctly) and comparative spring chicken Dave Grohl (53) of Foo Fighters fame.

The following evening, in London, another 78-year-old, Sir Mick Jagger, and his little ensemble, the Rolling Stones, blew everyone’s hair back in one of their latest tour dates.

I know it’s only rock ‘n’ roll but I like it, yeah, I know it’s only rock ‘n’ roll but I like it, like it, yes, I do…

People are living longer and they are not about to go “doing the garden, digging the weeds” as Sir Paul McCartney sang in When I’m Sixty-Four.

They want to shake, rattle and roll those old bones, even though they’re more born to be mild, than wild, these days, and go out rocking.

Doing the garden, digging the weeds / Who could ask for more / Will you still need me, will you still feed me / When I’m sixty-four.