27 Jun 2022
WATCH: Sir Paul McCartney, 80, proof old rockers still have it in them

People are living longer and they are not about to go 'doing the garden, digging the weeds', as Sir Paul sang in 'When I'm Sixty-Four'.

Paul McCartney and Dave Grohl of The Foo Fighers perform onstage during the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony, 30 October 2021. Photo: AFP/Getty Images/Dimitrios Kambouris
When Sir Paul McCartney co-wrote When I'm Sixty-Four with John Lennon for the Beatles in 1967, he acknowledged that age catches up with everybody. But he probably never thought he’d still be rocking – and pulling in the crowds – after his 80th birthday. That’s what he did this past weekend when gigging at the Glastonbury Festival in England, sharing the stage with 78-year-old Bruce Springsteen (yes, you read that correctly) and comparative spring chicken Dave Grohl (53) of Foo Fighters fame. The following evening, in London, another 78-year-old, Sir Mick Jagger, and his little ensemble, the Rolling Stones, blew...