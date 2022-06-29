Editorial staff
Reporter
1 minute read
29 Jun 2022
4:45 am
Editorials

ANC is a non-essential item for all times

Editorial staff

We can complain all we like about the sabotage at Eskom – and about the role the ANC played in destroying the institution through its looting and cadre deployment – but how will that help?

ANC flag. Picture: Gallo Images / Thapelo Maphakela
If the darkest hour is just before dawn, we can rely on Eskom to delay sunrise by increasing load shedding. OK – that’s just a gag … but maybe we have to get by on humour while we wait for the power to come back. South Africans have been so battered by our crumbling power utility and the determination of its own employees to bring the whole edifice crashing down around them and their fellow citizens, that we must be suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. ALSO READ: Eskom implements stage 6 load shedding from 4pm until 10pm on Tuesday This,...

