ANC is a non-essential item for all times

If the darkest hour is just before dawn, we can rely on Eskom to delay sunrise by increasing load shedding. OK – that’s just a gag … but maybe we have to get by on humour while we wait for the power to come back.

South Africans have been so battered by our crumbling power utility and the determination of its own employees to bring the whole edifice crashing down around them and their fellow citizens, that we must be suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.

ALSO READ: Eskom implements stage 6 load shedding from 4pm until 10pm on Tuesday

This, the experts will tell you, results from being in an awful situation but being powerless (ha-ha) to do anything about it. We can complain all we like about the sabotage at Eskom – and about the role the ANC played in destroying the institution through its looting and cadre deployment – but how will that help?

We all know that the party is the one non-essential item which should be turned off to save our power. Yet, will we ever punish them at the ballot box? Not if the majority of us are reliant on their social grants, we won’t.

So, let’s just smile inanely and remember the ANC has made PW Botha’s dream of power-sharing come true.