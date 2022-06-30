Editorial staff
Reporter
2 minute read
30 Jun 2022
6:03 am
Editorials

Higher municipal rates on schools will hurt SA kids

Editorial staff

Every extra rand removed from schools to pay for municipal rates is one less which can be spent on providing a better learning environment.

Classroom. Picture: iStock
One often wonders if logic ever makes appearances at the ANC’s policy conferences. The latest piece of illogical action has surfaced in a central government decision which will see municipal rates on schools soaring. In the case of Johannesburg, the charges to schools increase by six times their current levels for state schools and 10 times their current levels for private schools. ALSO READ: Out of 100 students, only 12 go to university – Nzimande According to Christo Bokhorst, director at Rates Watch, an earlier change in the Local Government Municipal Property Rates Act, aimed at standardising categories over all...

Read more on these topics