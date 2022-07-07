Editorial staff
Collective effort on alcohol is needed

It takes a society to stand together to ensure our children are kept safe, and the perils of alcohol abuse is taught to children from a young age.

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Enyobeni mass funeral. Photo: Twitter/Presidency
In the aftermath of 21 young people losing their lives at the Enyobeni Tavern in East London last month, calls for lifting the legal drinking age to 21 have grown stronger. Yesterday, the funeral service was held for the teenagers. Ramaphosa, delivering the eulogy, said: “We have lost our children here. There are parents who will not get to hug or kiss their son or daughter again. We are losing our future generation to the scourge of underage drinking. It is something to be consumed in moderation and responsibly, and only by those who are of the legal age and...

