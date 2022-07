With all the doom and gloom that drags us down daily, it’s rare to finally have some good news. It’s even more of a rarity when the topic involves rhinos. But that’s exactly what brought smiles to our faces. A Mozambique game park last week welcomed back its first rhinos after an absence of 40 years. ALSO READ: Rhino poachers now targeting private properties, latest stats show In a bid to boost tourism and our neighbour’s economy, the Zinave National Park in southern Mozambique became the new home for 19 rhinos from South Africa after enduring a 1,600km truck drive....

In a bid to boost tourism and our neighbour’s economy, the Zinave National Park in southern Mozambique became the new home for 19 rhinos from South Africa after enduring a 1,600km truck drive.

The introduction of the rhinos is part of a broader initiative to help the area thrive again.

Since 2015, 2,400 animals from 14 species have been released into the reserve, creating the only “big five” game reserve in Mozambique.

The area was destroyed by the civil war in the 1990s and by poachers since.

President Filipe Nyusi said: “The protection of biodiversity is a universal imperative and together we will continue to fight for the preservation of our natural heritage.

“Only then will future generations be able to enjoy the benefits of nature and join our mission of preserving our natural resources.”

What’s even more promising news is that over the next two years, the same group is planning to bring even more rhinos to the area.

This story gives us hope.

And as the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu said: “Hope is being able to see that there is light despite of all the darkness.”