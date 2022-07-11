Editorial staff
Go easy changing the Springboks

The Bok coach will probably have to field a completely different team for the third week in a row

Andre Esterhuizen of South Africa during the second Test match between the Springboks and Wales at Toyota Stadium on 9 July 2022 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. Photo: Charle Lombard/Gallo Images
It is has not been easy being a Springbok rugby supporter over the last two weekends, after beating Wales 32-29 at Loftus in the first Test on 2 July in the dying moments after an atrocious start, while in Bloemfontein on Saturday they lost 13-12 with a minute to go after controlling the match for most of 80 minutes. It was Wales’ first victory over the Springboks in South Africa in 12 attempts and 58 years. What it means is that we are set for a cracking Test series decider in Cape Town on Saturday. In Bloemfontein, the Springboks failed...

