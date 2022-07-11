Go easy changing the Springboks

It is has not been easy being a Springbok rugby supporter over the last two weekends, after beating Wales 32-29 at Loftus in the first Test on 2 July in the dying moments after an atrocious start, while in Bloemfontein on Saturday they lost 13-12 with a minute to go after controlling the match for most of 80 minutes. It was Wales’ first victory over the Springboks in South Africa in 12 attempts and 58 years. What it means is that we are set for a cracking Test series decider in Cape Town on Saturday. In Bloemfontein, the Springboks failed...

Wales’ defence was out of this world. They tackled like demons and waited for their opportunity, which only came at the death.

The Boks must be feeling like the Welsh the prior Saturday, when South Africa produced a come-from-behind victory after being outplayed in the beginning.

A 1-1 series situation is probably fair after 160 minutes of tough Test rugby.

Much of the talk in the lead-up to the second Test was the number of changes Jacques Nienaber made after he changed 14 to the run-on side. Some critics called it disrespectful, yet the Bok coach insisted he needed to broaden his base of international players.

On Saturday, the debutants and changes certainly didn’t embarrass themselves. In fact, the Springboks delivered a far better performance than a week ago, yet just couldn’t deliver the killer blow.

Maybe a more experienced outfit would have closed out the match. We’ll never know.

Nienaber insists he now has a better understanding of where his group of 42 players fit in, but he’ll probably have to field a completely different team for the third week in a row. That can’t be a good thing…

