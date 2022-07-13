Editorial staff
Fake IPL tournament – the perfect plan gone wrong

The conmen, using walkie-talkies, alert the 'umpire' to signal the bowler and batsman to hit a six, four or get out, depending on what was being bet.

A food delivery worker drives past the bus of Indian Premier League's (IPL) Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai on March 24, 2022. Indranil Mukherjee / AFP
And the Oscar goes to a gang of conmen, using mostly Indian farmers acting as cricketers in a fake Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament. The plot: a group of imposters dupe Russian punters into a betting scam – just three weeks after the real IPL was concluded. The scene: a farm in a small village in Mehsana in the western state of Gujarat is leased. ALSO READ: Six IPL teams in shake-up for CSA’s new T20 league A cricket pitch, with boundary lines and halogen lamps, is installed. The method: high resolution cameras and computer generated graphics to display scores...

