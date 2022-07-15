Editorial staff
Do not write off Soweto’s debt

Writing off Soweto's debt will anger people from everywhere else.

Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse. Photo: Citizen.co.za/Michel Bega
No doubt, many loyal Democratic Alliance (DA) supporters would have gone ballistic with rage over DA Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse’s remark that the city is exploring options to write off Soweto’s massive electricity debt. Those loyal supporters, crippled by the rising cost of living and who have been scraping to pay their own power bills, will no doubt be wondering what is special about Soweto … and about the mayor’s clear pandering to populism. According to Phalatse, it is impossible to recover the debt – whether by Eskom (which supplies the bulk of the electricity) or by City Power, which...

