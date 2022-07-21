Editorial staff
Reporter
2 minute read
21 Jul 2022
4:20 am
Editorials

Beware of the glass house, Cyril



Given that the events at Phala Phala at least raise, prima facie, the whiff of illegality or bending the rules, Ramaphosa should have immediately and accurately responded.

President Cyril Ramaphosa outside the Luthuli House in Johannesburg on 21 May 2018. Picture: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Mduduzi Ndzingi
That the office of the public protector has lost most of its credibility through the incompetent and possibly even biased way its now suspended head, Busisiwe Mkhwebane, conducted her investigations, is obvious. However, her deputy, Kholeka Gcaleka, does have a moral and legal point in threatening to subpoena President Cyril Ramaphosa to answer a string of questions about the burglary at his Phala Phala game farm. This week, Ramaphosa missed the deadline for answering 31 questions asked by the public protector. He has again asked for more time to respond. What, we wonder, is taking the time? Surely he knows...

