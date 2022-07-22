Editorial staff
Reporter
1 minute read
22 Jul 2022
4:30 am
Editorials

A fine for cleaning up our neighbourhoods is ridiculous

Our roads are potholed, our cities filthy, overgrown cesspits. And when we try to do something, the official red tape tries to strangle us.

Photo for illustration purposes only. Members of the Soulbent Project clean up trash in Saulsville, Pretoria, as part of their Mandela Day initiative. Pictures: Jacques Nelles
Now we’ve heard it all. If you and others in your community start cleaning up your neighbourhood because your municipality doesn’t do its job, you could be a criminal. That’s the upshot of what happened in Pretoria North, where residents working to clean up litter and undergrowth were told by metro cops that they were acting illegally. We would be interested to see exactly what bylaw they were referring to which forbids community-minded action. ALSO READ: Mpumalanga municipality fined R10 million for contaminating environment The city’s spokesperson said people wanting to embark on such actions should coordinate with the authorities...