Sixth time lucky for Banyana Banyana?

Banyana haven’t necessarily played at their best in this tournament, but have still won every match up to now.

Banyana Banyana have been impotent in front of goal at Caf WAFCON in Morocco Photo: Tobi Adepoju/Gallo Images
Banyana Banyana are flying the flag high and proud again in the name of South African football, as they take another shot at conquering the continent in the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) final this evening. Desiree Ellis’ charges will take on hosts Morocco in front of a partisan home crowd in Rabat, seeking to finally win a competition in which they have on five previous occasions fallen at the final hurdle. ALSO READ: Why Banyana coach Ellis wanted to snub Caf awards ceremony In some sense, victory in the quarter-finals over Tunisia was a success for South...

