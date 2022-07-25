Editorial staff
25 Jul 2022
Brilliant Banyana Banyana turns the lights back on

To go to the World Cup as African champions has a lovely ring about it.

Mama Joy and Refiloe Jane of South Africa celebrates during the 2022 Womens Africa Cup of Nations final match between Morocco and South Africa at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadiumll, Rabat on 23 July 2022 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
Banyana Banyana are finally the queens of Africa. Desiree Ellis’ side on Saturday broke the curse of five runners-up finishes to lift the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) trophy, following a 2-1 win over hosts Morocco at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat. While the men’s team, Bafana Bafana, continue to languish in an almost perpetual nowhere, Banyana are flying the South African flag high and proud, going from strength to strength in the women’s game. Hildah Magaia’s brace on Saturday, two expertly taken strikes from the 27-year-old Korea-based forward, grabbed a deserved win for Banyana, who took...

