Editorial staff
Reporter
1 minute read
30 Jul 2022
5:20 am
Editorials

Thorn-in-side town shows we all can

Editorial staff

Politically, Orania is – and will forever be – an affront to those who suffered under apartheid.

Francois Joubert, an engineer who designed the Orasol solar farm, poses at the farm in Orania, on 24 July 2022. Photo: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
The settlement of Orania in the Northern Cape sticks like a haak-en-steek acacia thorn in the minds of the ANC. The whites-only enclave has been attacked by ANC politicians in need of more political windmills at which to tilt. That the town is whites-only and reveres Hendrik Verwoerd, architect of apartheid, is reason enough that the ANC hates it. But now, there is another one: things work so well there that Orania may soon be one of the first towns to go off the electricity grid. Its R10.5 million solar panel “farm” provides for the bulk of its energy and...

Read more on these topics