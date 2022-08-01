People live longer so why shouldn’t that be reflected in sport?

This past week saw two different tales of two international sportsmen – one throwing in the towel at 35, the other coming out firing at the supposed “old” age of 40. Four-time Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel announced that he was hang up his driving gloves at the end of this season. James Anderson, the England cricket paceman, turned 40 on Saturday – and will be opening the bowling in the Test series against the Proteas this month. While there is definitely a strong physical element to driving a fast racecar, we wonder if Vettel would have continued driving,...

This past week saw two different tales of two international sportsmen – one throwing in the towel at 35, the other coming out firing at the supposed “old” age of 40.

Four-time Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel announced that he was hang up his driving gloves at the end of this season.

James Anderson, the England cricket paceman, turned 40 on Saturday – and will be opening the bowling in the Test series against the Proteas this month.

While there is definitely a strong physical element to driving a fast racecar, we wonder if Vettel would have continued driving, had he been in a more competitive team than Aston Martin.

ALSO READ: Proteas fast bowling legend Dale Steyn retires from cricket

England haven’t always been competitive but their “never say die” spirit is encapsulated in Anderson, who is still bowling long after pacemen from previous eras would have retired.

Earlier this year, we witnessed Deon Fourie making his Springbok debut at the “well beyond it” age of 35 and giving a pretty good account of himself in a sport which is taking much more of a physical toll on players than it ever did before.

Still, people everywhere are living longer because they’re often fitter and healthier – so why shouldn’t that be reflected in sport?