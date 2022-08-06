It’s starting to feel like the good ol’ days for sport fanatics

Covid, and the subsequent restrictions it brought with, robbed us of more than two years of watching your favourite sport teams live. There’s nothing that quite matches the atmosphere at a live Test match where the Springboks are playing … or watching your favourite soccer club put one past your rivals. Win or lose, as a sport-mad country we thrive on attending live matches. It’s the passion, excitement and, sometimes, the agony that drives us. And while Covid restrictions have been lifted for a while now, South Africans have mostly been deprived of attending live matches in their droves. ALSO...

Not so for this weekend, when the Springboks start their Rugby Championship campaign, the DStv Premiership and English Premier League already kicked off last night after lengthy breaks and the curtain falls on the 22nd edition of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Perhaps top of the pile is the resumption of the rich rivalry between the Springboks and the All Blacks.

The world champions host the wounded All Blacks, who lost their series against the Irish at home last month, in Nelspruit this afternoon.

The Springboks tasted how wonderful it was to have thousands of supporters cheering them on during last month’s series triumph against the Welsh – and will be hoping for more of the same against their foes in the first of two Test matches over the next two weekends.

After a lengthy spell having to watch at home, local soccer fans finally get to cheer on their heroes at a stadium near them, while up north, the battle for supremacy in the English Premier League resumes.

The Commonwealth Games in Birmingham also draws to a close this weekend, with South Africa trying to bag a few more medals to add to their impressive tally.

Also in England, after a five-week summer break, the speed kings are at it again at the British MotoGP Grand Prix at Silverstone.

South African brothers Brad and Darryn Binder will be flying our flag high.

It’s starting to feel like the good ol’ days. So this weekend, throw a tjop and wors on the braai and enjoy the best sport has to offer.

