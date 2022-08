No doubt there will be many shrieks of outrage from different quarters about the visit to Moscow of Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Thandi Modise. She will be attending a conference on “international security” at the invitation of the Russian ministry of defence. While there should be nothing untoward about such a visit in “normal times”, clearly – with the Russian invasion of Ukraine – these are not normal times. While South Africa has been at pains to emphasise its “neutral” stance on the conflict, the visit by Modise will be interpreted by many, including South Africa’s main trading...

