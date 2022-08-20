Editorial staff
SA must plan beyond Gautrain

Prasa needs to get our trains and routes up and running to further alleviate congestion on our roads.

Minister of Transport Filike Mbalula inspects Gautrain's adherences to safety measures for commuters on 4 May 2020 in Johannesburg. Picture: Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu
Gautrain Management Agency (GMA) chief executive Williams Dachs makes a strong point when he insists we have to explore all alternatives if we are to cope with the demands a growing population exerts on our transport system. Dachs this week had to field some difficult questions during a stakeholder engagement session, regarding the proposed phase 1 extension of the Gautrain – which includes a new line from the West Rand and another from Lanseria Airport through Randburg. ALSO READ: R8.7 billion allocated to boost Gauteng’s roads and transport economy Many residents are concerned about property expropriation, while others have labelled fares...

