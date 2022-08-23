Editorial staff
Reporter
1 minute read
23 Aug 2022
4:20 pm
Editorials

Cutting out corruption in licence process would make everyone safer

Editorial staff

South Africans either have illegal driver’s licences (and haven’t, therefore, been trained properly) or they are legal, but ignorant.

Picture: iStock
South Africa’s roads are known for being a charnel house of death and destruction – but new figures about road rage indicate our highways are also an arena for anger. In the past three months, there were 17 316 assault with intent to commit grievous bodily harm cases recorded by the police. Layton Beard, spokesperson for the Automobile Association of South Africa, said: “Road rage is real and, unfortunately, can happen to anyone. But with a little patience and tolerance, minor traffic events could be prevented from escalating into incidents of road rage.” ALSO READ: Road rage spike: over 6000...

