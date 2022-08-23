Editorial staff
23 Aug 2022
SA military is in a downward, deadly tailspin

The SANDF is now unable to fulfil its basic constitutional mandate to defend the country, never mind offer logistics and humanitarian assistances in times of natural and national disasters.

Members of the SANDF during an exercise demonstration at the SA Army Combat Training Centre in the Northern Cape, 9 November 2021. Picture: Jacques Nelles
A number of the South African Air Force’s front-line aircraft and helicopters are equipped with dispensers which can fire off flares as a way to divert heat-seeking missiles. In a similar vein, government spokespeople are equipped with verbal ammunition they use to attack journalists and deflect attention from the horrifying story of the ongoing collapse of our military. Department of defence spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini zeroed in on alleged errors in a Sunday Times article about President Cyril Ramaphosa chartering a South African Airways Airbus A340 to fly him and a small delegation of people to the Democratic Republic of Congo...

