Editorial staff
Reporter
1 minute read
3 Sep 2022
4:20 am
Editorials

Visa backlog not shrinking speedily

Editorial staff

Desperate South Africans have had to fly as far as Namibia, Mozambique and Zambia for visa application appointments.

With the majority of Covid restrictions lifted, it must be even more frustrating having your travel plans stalled by battling to get a visa to visit the US
Picture: iStock
It was a tricky period for those desperate to travel abroad for business, leisure or to visit friends or loved ones during the Covid lockdowns. With the majority of Covid restrictions lifted, it must be even more frustrating having your travel plans stalled by battling to get a visa to visit the US, the United Kingdom and European Union countries. But that’s exactly what is happening as a visa applications backlog – blamed on consular staff cuts during Covid – is frustrating travellers and hurting our economy. ALSO READ: South Africans feel the heat as US, UK battle to clear...

Read more on these topics