Visa backlog not shrinking speedily

It was a tricky period for those desperate to travel abroad for business, leisure or to visit friends or loved ones during the Covid lockdowns. With the majority of Covid restrictions lifted, it must be even more frustrating having your travel plans stalled by battling to get a visa to visit the US, the United Kingdom and European Union countries. But that’s exactly what is happening as a visa applications backlog – blamed on consular staff cuts during Covid – is frustrating travellers and hurting our economy. ALSO READ: South Africans feel the heat as US, UK battle to clear...

It was a tricky period for those desperate to travel abroad for business, leisure or to visit friends or loved ones during the Covid lockdowns.

With the majority of Covid restrictions lifted, it must be even more frustrating having your travel plans stalled by battling to get a visa to visit the US, the United Kingdom and European Union countries.

But that’s exactly what is happening as a visa applications backlog – blamed on consular staff cuts during Covid – is frustrating travellers and hurting our economy.

ALSO READ: South Africans feel the heat as US, UK battle to clear visa application backlog

Cape Town-based businessman Alistair Fairweather told us he has been unable to secure an appointment to apply for a US visa to attend a week-long business conference in November, with all US consulates in southern Africa informing him there were no appointments available for the next 12 months.

Desperate South Africans have had to fly as far as Namibia, Mozambique and Zambia for visa application appointments. What’s worse is that the situation is not expected to get any better until the second quarter of 2023.

While the US ambassador to SA, Reuben E Brigety, says plans are in place to assist with the issue, it’s just not happening fast enough. And people like Fairweather will continue to suffer as a consequence.