6 Sep 2022
Bleak prognosis for our hospitals

Bloom says the number of patients waiting for surgery at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital has jumped from 7 288 last year to 11 194 in 2022.

The parking lot at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital after the fire that started on 20 April 2021. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
The bad news for government hospital patients awaiting surgical procedures in Gauteng is that there could be a wait of up to four years before they are operated on. The good news is that they might get bumped up the waiting list as other patients die before they go to theatre. The tireless Jack Bloom, the Democratic Alliance’s Gauteng spokesperson on health, says it is unacceptable that the prolonged closure of the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital trauma unit and the non-functioning of the Bheki Mlangeni Hospital theatres are being blamed for the long waiting lists. Bloom says the number...

