OPINION | It’s time to bury the Post Office

"Despite huge government bailouts and being overstaffed, the current organisation cannot deliver a proper postal service."

We would like to suggest to the chair of the portfolio committee on communications and digital technologies, Khusela Diko, that when it comes to protecting the financial sustainability of the Post Office, that horse headed for the hills long ago.

As yet another state-owned enterprise, the Post Office was never run on proper business lines, because it was endlessly fed taxpayer money to fulfil its primary purpose – sheltered employment for loyal members of the ANC.

It is true that, in times past, the Post Office provided similar baantjies vir boeties (jobs for pals) under National Party rule… but at least the organisation delivered some semblance of service.

Despite huge government bailouts and being overstaffed, the current organisation cannot deliver a proper postal service.

That’s probably why Communications and Digital Technology Minister Solly Malatsi has again provoked the ANC by doing away with the decades-old Post Office monopoly on small parcel delivery.

The organisation long ago lost that market to a more nimble, efficient private courier sector – and in reality, those companies were never prosecuted for delivering the Post Office’s exclusive little packages.

Perhaps it is time to finally put the Post Office in its grave, even as time and tech realities overtake it.

NOW READ: Communications minister removes Post Office’s small parcel monopoly