Opinion polls are ANC smokescreen

An Ipsos survey revealed ANC still has support in Joburg.

Predictably, the ANC is making a big deal about an opinion poll which places party support at 31% in Johannesburg – ahead of its bitter rival, the DA.

In a gloating statement about an Ipsos survey released on Friday, the ANC’s regional secretary, Sasa Manganye, did, however, make some good points about a previous survey done by the Social Research Foundation (SRF), which had DA support at 42% in the metro.

Are Ipsos numbers to be trusted?

Manganye pointed out that SRF has been linked to the DA and also that its poll consisted of interviews with just 504 respondents in the city.

However, he glossed over the reality that, while the Ipsos survey had seven times as more participants – 3 600 – these were spread across all nine provinces, so the Joburg numbers may be just as questionable as those of SRF.

He also buried lower down in his release the fact that Ipsos reckons the DA has 28% support in Joburg, which is nipping at the heels of the ANC.

Difference between Ipsos and SRF findings

However, deliberately or mistakenly, he called the difference four percentage points, when it is in fact just three.

Another piece of the Ipsos survey which did not make headlines for the ANC was the fact that, in Gauteng, DA support, at 27%, is ahead of the ANC’s 26%.

Nationally, too, the picture is less than comforting for the former exclusive ruling party: It’s still only 31%, though a little further ahead of the DA’s 25%.

God protects the ANC?

Actually, we’re surprised the ANC is paying so much attention to mere numbers, given the fact that, in the words of its secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, the party can never die because it is divinely protected by God and the ancestors.

Think about it, Mbaks. You’re implying God looks after a greedy bunch who daily violate the “Thou shalt not steal” commandment.