Our air force can’t save another Rosita

Her rescue once symbolised hope, but Rosita's death now raises uncomfortable questions about what South Africa has lost.

It is sad that Rosita Salvador Mabuiango – the Mozambican woman who became known worldwide as a “miracle baby” after being born during the devastating floods of 2000 – and plucked to safety by a South African Air Force (SAAF) helicopter – has died following a long illness.

The photo of her and her mother being winched to safety in a BK 117 chopper above swirling muddy water went around the world – at once a symbol of hope, as well as the triumph of the human spirit.

Rosita, even though she lost her struggle in the end, was gifted more than 25 years of a life celebrated by her family.

The news is also a timely reminder of the importance of the “support to the civil power” function of the SA National Defence Force.

A well-equipped military can save lives, as well as take them. The helicopters of 22 Squadron of the SA Air Force (SAAF) gave a hand in recent days to aerial firefighting efforts in the fire-tortured Western Cape.

Sadly, because our government has consistently underfunded our military for the past three decades, that exercise was little more than a display, because the SAAF doesn’t have the budget to do more.

Today, we couldn’t save another Rosita…