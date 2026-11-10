Paris didn’t beat me – it rebuilt me

A recent message from Springbok star Jesse Kriel meant so much to me.

A year ago, Paris broke me.

Not because of the food, the walking or the endless crowds that fill its narrow streets. Paris broke me because, for the first time in years, I could no longer hide from the truth.

I was overweight. I was unhealthy. I was exhausted.

Worse still, I had convinced myself that it was normal.

I remember struggling up a steep road after dinner, stopping repeatedly to catch my breath and wondering how I had allowed myself to reach that point. It wasn’t a dramatic moment. There was no grand epiphany. Just a quiet and uncomfortable realisation that if I didn’t take responsibility for my health, nobody else would.

Last year, I wrote about that experience, describing how a trip to the City of Love unexpectedly became the starting point of the biggest transformation of my life.

Today, I find myself back in Paris, the city where it all began.

Only this time, everything is different.

The irony is not lost on me.

When I stepped off the plane this week, French police stopped me, looked at my passport and questioned whether the photograph really belonged to me. They studied the image, looked at me again and asked if it was truly the same person.

For a moment, I wasn’t sure whether to laugh or feel flattered.

The truth is that the man in that passport photo barely resembles the person standing before them today.

Since that life-changing trip, I have lost more than 50 kilogrammes. What began as a personal battle eventually became a story shared with others when Men’s Health South Africa featured my journey, something I could never have imagined while struggling to climb hills and hiding behind oversized clothes.

People often see the result and assume it happened quickly.

It didn’t.

They don’t see the early mornings, the aching muscles, the countless kilometres walked, the temptation to quit, the frustration when the scale refuses to move or the discipline required to keep showing up when nobody is watching.

Transformation isn’t glamorous.

It’s repetitive.

It’s choosing the harder option over and over again until one day the impossible becomes normal.

For me, this journey was never just about losing weight.

It was about reclaiming control of my life.

Somewhere along the way, I stopped chasing a number on a scale and started chasing a better version of myself.

The weight loss was merely a by-product.

The real reward was confidence.

The real reward was energy.

The real reward was discovering that I was capable of far more than I had ever allowed myself to believe.

For the first time in years, I felt capable again.

Perhaps that is why a recent message from Springbok star Jesse Kriel meant so much to me.

Kriel’s professionalism, discipline and commitment to excellence have long been a source of inspiration for me. After seeing one of my recent Instagram posts, he sent me a short message: “Super proud of your incredible transformation. Thank you for inspiring me.”

I read those words several times.

Not because I see myself as an inspiration. I don’t.

I am simply an ordinary person trying to win a battle that millions of people fight every day.

Obesity, poor health and self-doubt are battles being fought in homes across South Africa right now.

If my story convinces one person to take a walk, choose a healthier meal, visit a gym, get a medical check-up or simply believe that change is possible, then sharing it is worth it.

That doesn’t mean the journey has been easy.

Far from it.

There has been sacrifice. There has been pain. There has been discipline. There have been moments of self-doubt and moments when progress seemed painfully slow.

And yes, there has also been the unexpected expense of replacing almost an entire wardrobe.

There were days when I wanted to quit.

Days when the old excuses tried to creep back in.

Days when giving up seemed easier than carrying on.

But every difficult day was worth it.

Because standing in Paris once again, I am no longer haunted by the memories that once defined me. Instead, I am grateful for them.

That steep road which nearly defeated me did something unexpected. It saved me.

It forced me to confront the truth.It forced me to choose between excuses and change.

A year later, I have lost more than 50 kilogrammes, regained my health and discovered a version of myself I never thought possible.

This week, I intend to find that road again.

Not because I have something to prove to anyone else. Not because I am chasing another fitness goal. And certainly not because I want revenge.

But because some journeys come full circle.

Sometimes you have to return to the place where everything changed to truly appreciate how far you have come.

A year ago, Paris exposed every weakness I had. Today, it reminds me how much stronger I have become.

Paris didn’t beat me. It rebuilt me.