Politicians need to be held responsible for dangerous blue-light brigades

Only the politicians themselves can stop the bad driving displayed by their convoys.

How many more people need to be injured or killed in accidents involving the blue-light brigade before meaningful action is taken?

The recklessness of these convoys is not a new thing. For decades there have been horror stories of these VIP protection officers who escort politicians from one place to another, bullying and endangering other South Africans on our roads.

Mother and child killed

This issue is back in the headlines after a state vehicle belonging to Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi was involved in an accident on the N1 near Bela-Bela, Limpopo, this week that led to the death of a mother and her baby.

The car was being driven by a member of the Protection Security Services.

What makes the accident even more tragic is that the woman was crossing the highway to reach the scene of another accident, where her husband lost his life after being hit by the car of an off-duty police officer.

Blue light brigade needs to adhere to laws

I’m not questioning the need for politicians to have VIP protection, but something needs to change.

And while VIP protection is necessary, why do they get to behave like the country’s laws don’t apply to them? Ironically, most VIP protection services are provided to government officials, who not only create the laws of our land but should also be examples of obeying the rules.

Another question that needs to be properly answered is why the cars transporting these politicians need to travel so fast. It will be difficult for them to argue that they need to rush around the country to deliver services, since they will be travelling on roads that are riddled with potholes, have water flowing down them from leaks and some traffic lights will not be working due to vandalism or electricity outages.

Or is a politician’s time more valuable than that of an ordinary citizen?

It’s also ironic that the speeding, reckless overtaking and driving in the wrong lane commonly seen by these blue-light brigades are the opposite of protection.

Will anything change?

One day, it’s going to lead to the loss of life of one of the politicians. Will South Africa’s leaders then finally take some action to rein in the irresponsible behaviour?

At the end of the day, it’s only the politicians themselves who can end the bad driving of their convoys. This is unlikely, though, because it’s the politicians who benefit from the blue-light brigades breaking the rules of the road. It’s possible they even encourage it.

Going back to the recent incident of Motsoaledi’s convoy, a case of culpable homicide is being investigated. But the health minister will not face any charges. Maybe this needs to change for the blue light scourge to end.