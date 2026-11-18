Every animal within 5km seems magnetically drawn to me, and a mud-marinated pig just proved it on my white takkies.

There are women who radiate elegance, mystery and obvious sophistication. And then there are women like me, who apparently radiate “safe emotional support human”.

I don’t know what ancient woodland curse was placed on my bloodline, but every animal within a 5km radius seems magnetically drawn to me.

Not to the owner. Not to the alpha male with the bakkie and the booming voice, straight to me – the woman in clean clothes who specifically arrived not wanting paw prints on her denims.

Dogs adore me. Cats follow me.

Horses breathe directly into my nostrils like they’re trying to clean out my sinuses.

But today was the final straw.

I visited a friend on a smallholding, dressed in new white takkies because, for once in my life, I wanted to look like someone who had her life together.

The plot looked peaceful enough. Birds chirping. Breeze blowing. Then I heard it.

A wet sort of snorting sound.

Out from behind a water tank came a pig. Not a cute little pink storybook pig. No.

This was a mud-marinated unit with the confidence of a porky Yul Brynner. He locked eyes with me immediately.

While everyone else stood there untouched and invisible, this pig waddled directly toward me.

Before I could react, he sank dramatically onto his haunches at my feet and lovingly planted his mud-covered snout right onto my sparkling white takkies.

Not near them, on them.

I stood there in silence while warm swamp sludge slid down my shoelaces in slow motion.

And, naturally, everyone else found this cute.

“Oh shame, he likes you,” my friend gushed.

Likes me? This animal signed his name across my footwear like Picasso working in manure.

I don’t understand it. What exactly are animals seeing that humans aren’t? Do I smell like oats?

Am I giving off emotional Labrador energy? Is there some invisible sign above my head saying: “Distressed wildlife, please queue here for love and attention.”

The worst part is I can never reject them. The pig looked genuinely delighted with himself.

He stared at me with tiny hopeful eyes while I quietly mourned my takkies and what remained of my dignity.

I’ve accepted my fate. If Noah’s Ark ever returns, two of everything will walk straight past everyone else and sit next to me.

Probably on my clean laundry.