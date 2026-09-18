PPA ruling: Listening to the people is the essence of democracy

The question before the court was not the detail of the Bill, but that the government had decided to throw democracy under the bus.

Once again, the judicial system has provided a safety net to prevent society from being tossed into the abyss by our politicians.

Yesterday, it struck down the Public Procurement Act (PPA), finding that parliament did not give the public a reasonable opportunity to participate in the law-making process.

The PPA was intended to create a single framework governing procurement by organs of state, including municipalities.

Signed into law in June 2024, the legislation sought to regulate how government procures goods and services and manages expenditure.

The question before the apex court was not the detail of the Bill, but that the government had decided to throw democracy under the bus in pushing it through.

While more than 2 000 public comments had been received, shockingly, just 20% were considered.

That’s not what you call proper participation, said the court. So it binned the Bill.

This time the legal system stopped governmental dictatorship.

Last time, remember, it was the public itself which said, effectively, “Hell no!” when the SA National Roads Agency tried to implement the ruinous e-toll programme without proper consultation.

Listening to the people is the essence of democracy.